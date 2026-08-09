In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS