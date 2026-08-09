In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS