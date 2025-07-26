In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS