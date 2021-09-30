HT Auto
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control UnitECU Controlled Ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54387,722
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75075,625
RTO
5,0206,050
Insurance
5,7736,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,885
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.

Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing

