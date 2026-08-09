In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS