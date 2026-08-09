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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 62,750₹ 73,340
Mileage45 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.7 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Taillight
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L6 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm150 mm
Length
1843 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg107 kg
Height
1188 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm765 mm
Width
715 mm650 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm7.47 PS
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM FiEconometer Parking Brake
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54385,313
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75073,340
RTO
5,0205,867
Insurance
5,7736,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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