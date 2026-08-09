In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-