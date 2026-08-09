In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.