In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Rafiki zl3
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 62,750₹ 84,855
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
5 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1843 mm-
Wheelbase
1261 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Height
1188 mm-
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54388,697
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75084,855
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7733,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,906

