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Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Rafiki
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 62,750₹ 69,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Length
1843 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg62 kg
Height
1188 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54373,600
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75069,999
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7733,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,581

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