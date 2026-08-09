In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Amigo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Amigo
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.