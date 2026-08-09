In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours