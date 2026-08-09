In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. MXE has a range of up to 30-35 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs MXE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Mxe
|Brand
|Hero
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 66,500
|Range
|-
|30-35 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-