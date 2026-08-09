In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS