In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS