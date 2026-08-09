In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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