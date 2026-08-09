In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Galaxy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Galaxy
|Brand
|Hero
|Raftaar
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 51,900
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-