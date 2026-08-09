In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours