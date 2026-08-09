In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Etrance
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-