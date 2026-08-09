In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Lite
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 69,093
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours