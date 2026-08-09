In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-