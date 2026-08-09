In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Flion
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.