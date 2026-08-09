In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-