In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Merico Electric Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Evanka
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|-
|87 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-