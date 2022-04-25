HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 110 vs Eagle-100(6.0)

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54353,054
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75049,781
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7733,273
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,140
Expert Reviews
