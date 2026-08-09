In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 56,890 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. XGT KM has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs XGT KM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Xgt km
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 56,890
|Range
|-
|60-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-