In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs X2 Vogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|X2 vogue
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|65-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.11 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-