Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Komaki Flora

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Maestro Edge 110 vs Flora Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Flora
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 62,750₹ 79,000
Range-80-100 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹79,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54383,683
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75079,000
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7734,683
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,798

