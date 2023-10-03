In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price).
Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm.
On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively.
Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours.
The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Zoom
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 75,100
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.