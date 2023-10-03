In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Zing engine makes power & torque 250 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Maestro Edge 110 vs Zing Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Zing Brand Hero Kinetic Green Price ₹ 62,750 ₹ 71,990 Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 45 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hrs.