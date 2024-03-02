In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. e-Luna has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. Maestro Edge 110 vs e-Luna Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 E-luna Brand Hero Kinetic Green Price ₹ 62,750 ₹ 69,990 Range - 90-110 km/charge Mileage 45 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -