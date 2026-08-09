In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Kollegio Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Kollegio neo
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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