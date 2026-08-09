In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Kollegio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Kollegio
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 45,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-