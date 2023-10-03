Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Joy e-bike Wolf

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Joy e-bike Wolf choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Maestro Edge 110 vs Wolf Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Wolf
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 62,750₹ 79,900
Range-60-90 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Wolf
Joy e-bike Wolf
STD
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm250 W
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54383,662
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75079,900
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7733,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,798

