In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price).
Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm.
Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours.
The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison