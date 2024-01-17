Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Maestro Edge 110 vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Gen next nanu
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 62,750₹ 77,400
Range-60-90 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54381,121
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75077,400
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7733,721
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,743

