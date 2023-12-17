In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Primo has a range of up to 66 km/charge. Maestro Edge 110 vs Primo Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Primo Brand Hero Jitendra Price ₹ 62,750 ₹ 79,999 Range - 66 km/charge Mileage 45 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3.5-4 Hrs.