In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes