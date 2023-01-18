In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours