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Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 62,750₹ 63,191
Mileage45 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc98.98 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Break View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L9 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm168 mm
Length
1843 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg99 kg
Height
1188 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm786 mm
Width
715 mm754 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc98.98 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTwin
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM FiSeat Length - 677
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54375,330
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75063,191
RTO
5,0205,555
Insurance
5,7736,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,619
Expert Rating
-

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