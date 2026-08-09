In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS