In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS