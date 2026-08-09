In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS