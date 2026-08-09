In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.52 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours