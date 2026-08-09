In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|14.5 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.