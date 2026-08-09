In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs F6i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|F6i
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.