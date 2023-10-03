In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less