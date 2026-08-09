In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Optima li
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|-
|65-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-