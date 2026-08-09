In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-