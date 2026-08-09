In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-