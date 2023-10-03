In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less