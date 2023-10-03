Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc199.6 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54393,400
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75093,400
RTO
5,0200
Insurance
5,7730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5802,007

