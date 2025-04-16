In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS